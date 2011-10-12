* Postal regulator says seeing heavy number of appeals
* Postal Service reviewing 3,700 post offices for closure
* Agency trying to cut costs amid billion-dollar losses
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Rural communities across the
United States are fighting back against the U.S. Postal
Service's plans to close thousands of post offices, bogging
down the cash-strapped agency with time-consuming appeals.
The Postal Service has said it needs to downsize
drastically or it will be unable to deliver mail by the end of
next summer.
It is losing billions of dollars each quarter because its
core business of delivering mail has eroded as consumers have
turned to email and paying bills online.
While awaiting a congressional overhaul of its business
structure, the Postal Service is exploring cost-cutting options
of its own, including a review of about 3,700 post offices for
possible closure.
But a flood of appeals threatens to slow down that plan.
"We are getting a much heavier number of appeals now,"
Stephen Sharfman, general counsel for the Postal Regulatory
Commission said at a public meeting on Wednesday.
Residents are opposing the shuttering of their local post
office for fear it would add to already high unemployment
rates, curtail their mail services, or tarnish a long-standing
American tradition.
Members of the commission said it had received 967 letters
and emails last month from people concerned about the possible
closure of their individual post offices or branches.
Since July, the commission has received 90 formal appeals,
which trigger a time-consuming process of reviewing how the
Postal Service makes its decisions.
The mail carrier must show it considered the impact of a
post office closing on the community it serves and whether a
closing detracts from its mandate to provide mail service to
all communities in the country. The commission decides whether
or not to uphold the Postal Service's decision.
Many of the postal centers under review are in rural areas,
and some lawmakers have spoken up to protect their post offices
in their states.
Last week Senator Max Baucus of Montana issued a statement
disputing closure notices in his state on the grounds the
Postal Service had not given community members a full week to
comment, as is required.
Public resistance complicates efforts by legislators
searching for ways to save the troubled mail carrier.
The Postal Service has until Nov. 18 to make a $5.5 billion
payment to a retiree healthcare fund originally due at the end
of September, which it has said it will not be able to pay.
It also faces the risk of bumping up against $15 billion
government borrowing limit.
The Postal Service has called on Congress to provide relief
by allowing the agency to end Saturday mail delivery, raise
rates and restructure its labor cost obligations.
Ann Fisher, director of the Postal Regulatory Commission's
office of public affairs, said she expected lawmakers to agree
on a plan for the Postal Service in time to submit it to a
congressional panel charged with cutting the U.S. deficit.
The 12-member panel needs to come up with a deficit plan
and vote on it by Nov. 23.
On Thursday, members of the House of Representatives
Oversight Committee are to debate a bill by Republican Darrell
Issa, which is seen as a leading piece of legislation to reform
the Postal Service.
