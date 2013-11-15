UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Postal Service ended its 2013 fiscal year with a loss of $5 billion, down from nearly $16 billion the prior year, the mail agency said on Friday.
It said it benefited from growth in its shipping and packages business, as well as aggressive cost-cutting measures that included a drastic reduction in employee work hours. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders