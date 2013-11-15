WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Postal Service ended its 2013 fiscal year with a loss of $5 billion, down from nearly $16 billion the prior year, the mail agency said on Friday.

It said it benefited from growth in its shipping and packages business, as well as aggressive cost-cutting measures that included a drastic reduction in employee work hours. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Lisa Von Ahn)