By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Senator John McCain
unveiled a bill on Friday to revamp the U.S Postal Service,
including an end to Saturday mail delivery, the latest of a
series of legislative proposals to shore up the financially
shaky mail service.
The proposal, which would also create advisory groups to
reduce the number of post offices and cut costs, is based on
Republican Representative Darrell Issa's bill in the House of
Representatives, a McCain spokesman said.
A Republican-controlled subcommittee advanced the bill
Wednesday in a party-line vote.
Mail volumes have plummeted as Americans send email and pay
bills online. The Postal Service says it must downsize or it
will have to stop delivering mail by the end of next summer.
"Congress can no longer enact temporary fixes that avert
financial crisis for only a brief period," McCain, a
Republican, said in a statement. "Congress, the Postal Service,
labor unions and the mailing community must be willing to lay
everything on the table and make hard choices."
McCain's bill leaves out some of Issa's less popular ideas,
such as phasing out delivery to front-door mail slots,
requiring Alaska to pay the agency to deliver in rural areas,
and boosting the USPS borrowing limit by $10 billion.
Democrats have balked at the idea of allowing the agency to
break contracts with unions, and some lawmakers from both
parties oppose ending Saturday mail delivery.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
Committee is hammering out a bill its backers say will earn
bipartisan support. Moving to five-day mail has been
contentious, and a Senate staffer said lawmakers from rural
states were particularly concerned about the proposed change.
The Issa and McCain bills do not include proposals favored
by lawmakers in both parties to return a $6.9 billion surplus
in a Postal Service retirement fund and to restructure a
massive annual payment for pre-fund retiree health benefits.
The Postal Service, which receives no taxpayer revenue to
fund daily operations, says it will default on a $5.5 billion
retiree health payment due on Sept. 30.
A report issued on Thursday by the agency's regulator
argued Congress should adjust the amount of the pre-payments to
a level the service can afford.
Lawmakers put off until Monday a continuing budget
resolution that includes a measure extending the payment's due
date until mid-November. [ID:nS1E78M00Q]
