WASHINGTON May 5 China has ended a ban on importing poultry and poultry products from Virginia that had been in place since 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

The ban was imposed after a case of avian flu was identified in a single Virginia turkey flock during routine testing.

"China's reinstatement of Virginia as being eligible to export product is expected to further facilitate exports of U.S.-origin poultry and poultry products to China," USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a statement.

China is the third largest export market for U.S. poultry and products, importing $503.6 million worth in 2013.

