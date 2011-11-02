* Efficient growers send younger poultry to market

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The Agriculture Department is revising its definitions of fryer and roasting chickens and turkey to reflect the increasingly short time needed to bring U.S. poultry to market.

The new definitions, which lower the age of poultry in five classes, are expected to be published on Thursday and take effect on Jan 1, 2014. USDA proposed changes in 2003, with a 2009 supplemental proposal on how to define roasters.

Thanks to advances in breeding and more efficient feeding and management, producers need far less time than in the past to have birds ready for sale. USDA said the new definitions "more accurately and clearly describe the characteristics of poultry in the market today."

"It is long overdue," said the National Chicken Council, a trade group of producers and processors who account for 95 percent of U.S. chicken output.

Fryer chickens, also known as broilers, for instance, will be classified as chickens less than 10 weeks old, three weeks less than the current definition.

Roaster chickens will have an age of eight to 12 weeks, rather than the current three to five months. They also must have a ready-to-cook weight of 5 lbs or more. USDA said the new definition would underline "'roasters' are young birds, not the more mature birds that consumers are accustomed to buying."

Fryers yield enough meat to feed three to four people and the larger roasters serve from five to seven people.

The new definitions lower the ages of poultry in three other classes -- Rock Cornish game hens, capons and fryer-roaster turkeys -- and left alone the age for young turkeys at less than eight months.

Tyson Foods (TSN.N), Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N, Perdue Farms and Sanderson Farms (SAFM.O) are the largest U.S. poultry processors.

The USDA regulation was available on the Internet here (Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Jim Marshall)