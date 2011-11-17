(Corrects headline, first and third paragraphs to show 21.6
percent of children below poverty line, corrects to show New
Mexico's rate increased the most)
* Some 15.7 million children below federal poverty line
* 2 million in poverty in California, followed by Texas
* Mississippi has highest proportion of poor children
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 The number of children in
the United States considered poor rose by 1 million in 2010,
the U.S. Census said on Thursday, with more than one in five of
the youngest Americans now living in poverty.
"Children who live in poverty, especially young children,
are more likely than their peers to have cognitive and
behavioral difficulties, to complete fewer years of education,
and, as they grow up, to experience more years of
unemployment," the Census said.
In 2010, when the Census survey was conducted, 21.6 percent
of children across the country were poor, compared to 20
percent in 2009.
That was mainly due to a rise in the number of children
living below the federal poverty threshold, defined as an
annual income of $22,314 for a family of four, to 15.7 million
from 14.7 million in 2009.
The figures reflect the overall state of the economy. The
national poverty rate stands at 15.3 percent and the
unemployment rate is at 9 percent some two years after the
recession that began in 2007 officially ended.
The number of people living in poverty has reached an
all-time high in the United States, despite the country's
position as one of the wealthiest in the world. Its gross
domestic product per capita of $47,184 was 3,095 percent more
than India's $1,477 in 2010.
In 24 states and Washington, D.C., more than 20 percent of
those up to 17 years old lived at or below the poverty
threshold.
RACIAL GAPS
The Census found that the percentage of white children in
poverty increased in 25 states in 2010 from the year before.
Overall, "white and Asian children had poverty rates below
the national average, while black children had the highest
poverty rate at 38.2 percent," it said.
"The poverty rate for Hispanic children was 32.3 percent,
and children identified with two or more races had 22.7 percent
living in poverty."
Children in some states fared worse than in others.
"About one of every three children in poverty lived in one
of the four most populous states, each of which saw increases
in the number and the percentage of children in poverty between
2009 and 2010," the Census said.
There were 2 million children in poverty in California,
followed by Texas, where 1.8 million children were considered
poor. Slightly less than 1 million children lived in poverty in
Florida and New York.
The Census found that the number and percentage of children
in poverty rose in 27 states in 2010. New Mexico's rate
increased the most, by 4.7 percent.
Among states, Mississippi had the highest proportion of
children in poverty, 32.5 percent. In Washington, D.C., and in
New Mexico, child poverty rates also neared one-third.
In 10 states child poverty rates are 25 percent or higher,
including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
New Hampshire has the lowest child poverty rate at 10
percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Xavier Briand)