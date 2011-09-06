* Worst summer on record for teen employment
* Major income, race disparities
* Teen unemployment can leave scars for rest of career
By Kristina Cooke
NEWBURGH, N.Y., Sept 6 Teenagers hung out on
street corners and on the steps of boarded-up buildings in
impoverished downtown Newburgh one blisteringly hot August day
this year.
With the economy still in the doldrums and government
summer work programs losing funding, there was little for them
to do in this town about 60 miles north of New York City.
They were not alone: It was the worst summer on record for
U.S. teenagers seeking work, delaying millions of young
Americans' entry into the labor force and creating a generation
that history suggests may be scarred by the experience.
Only a quarter of the 16.7 million Americans between the
ages of 16 and 19 had jobs this summer, the fewest since at
least World War II and compared with 45 percent in 2000.
Graphic: r.reuters.com/fyc63s
The numbers are especially bad for black male teens from
families who earn less than $40,000 a year: only 12 percent had
summer work in June and July, according to Northeastern
University's Center for Labor Market Studies.
"I want to work and I'm good for anything," said Ashante
Coston, 16, from Newburgh, who was spending the day helping his
mother look after his baby brother.
Last summer, he worked at a youth center, but this year, he
has had no luck finding work.
The teen summer employment rate has plummeted by almost a
third since 2006 before the financial crisis and recession hit,
and any meager recovery for the overall jobs market appears to
have left out teens altogether.
Teens without work experience are going to find it more
difficult to find full-time work in the future and are likely
to earn less when they do, said Andrew Sum, professor at
Northeastern University and one of America's top experts on
youth employment.
The problem is not confined to the United States. With
youth playing a leading role in protests across Europe and in
the Middle East there have been some high-profile calls for
world leaders to tackle youth unemployment. Former UK Prime
Minister Gordon Brown has repeatedly called it an "epidemic"
that cannot be ignored.
Tim Barnicle, a former assistant secretary of labor in the
Clinton administration, hopes President Barack Obama will
acknowledge the problem when he lays out a new jobs policy on
Thursday.
"How do you ensure an experienced, disciplined workforce
when you lose years of preparation?" Barnicle asked.
"There's also the social aspect: You're suggesting to them
they are not worth that much, when at 19 they can't even get
crummy jobs."
There are wider consequences too: a lack of morale may sap
energy out of the generation on whose shoulders the burden of
paying for the retirements of the baby boomers will lie.
A GENERATION STUNG BY JOBLESSNESS
In some poverty-stricken communities, social workers worry
that with nothing to do and no options to earn money, some
teens will turn to crime.
That's a particular worry for towns like Newburgh, which
has long struggled with poverty and violence. Money available
for summer work programs there has more than halved since 2009.
"What happens is they then look for other ways to earn
money -- and that can mean drug dealing or violence," said
Marie Gulari, county director for NHS Human Services.
No recent crime data for Newburgh was available and some
signs of a recent pickup in crime in parts of New York City are
as yet statistically inconclusive.
But there is worrying anecdotal evidence. Philadelphia, for
example, in early August ordered anyone under 18 to be off the
streets by 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights after flash
mobs rioted and beat store owners.
"There's some research that links crime and unemployment.
It's not a majority experience, but its still troubling," said
Katherine Newman, dean of the Johns Hopkins University School
of Arts and Sciences.
For teens in low-income communities, the main problem is
that a lack of work experience damages their prospects for
moving out of poverty, said Newman. "They get trapped in the
low-wage sector."
Most young people who take part in summer work programs
don't have access to social networks they would need to get
higher-paying jobs, said Robert Sainz, assistant general
manager in the City of Los Angeles Community Development
Department.
"Their parents are in the service industry and that's what
they know," he said.
"When these young people get discouraged, stop looking for
work, they're not coming from families who can help support
them and that's going to lead to trouble down the line," he
said.
In Los Angeles, federal stimulus money helped create jobs
for 9,000 kids through a summer work program last year. This
year, the city scraped together only enough funds for 3,800.
The waiting list was 10,000 strong, said Sainz. Most of the
teens used the money they earned to buy basics like food and
school supplies.
Employment not only gives teens exposure to the world of
work, it also makes it less likely they will drop out of high
school or end up delinquent, said Northeastern University's
Sum.
One possible reason the U.S. has not seen youth protests
may be that Americans are more likely to blame themselves
rather than the system, said Richard Sennett, a sociology
professor at New York University and the London School of
Economics.
"In America, there's often a self-reproach: 'I didn't make
it, I didn't play my cards right'," he said. "The worry there
is that you have a generation that just gives up and nothing
seems possible for them."
