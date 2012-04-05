April 5 A coalition of environmental groups
filed a lawsuit on Thursday to force the Obama administration to
finalize new rules regulating the containment and disposal of
coal ash, a power plant byproduct activists say threatens public
health.
Earthjustice, the Sierra Club, the Environmental Integrity
Project, and several other groups want the Environmental
Protection Agency to finalize coal ash standards the agency
proposed after a massive and expensive 2008 spill.
"It is well past time the EPA acts on promises made years
ago to protect the nation from coal ash contamination and
life-threatening coal ash ponds," Earthjustice attorney Lisa
Evans said in a statement. The groups filed suit in the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia.
The EPA proposed regulating coal ash, or byproducts of coal
combustion in power plants, in 2010, after a spill at a storage
site at a Tennessee Valley Authority power plant.
The 2008 accident caused a flood of sludge for which cleanup
was estimated to cost more than $1 billion.
Environmental groups way coal ash disposal can lead to
groundwater contamination from improperly built storage ponds
and landfills. The EPA has said contaminants such as mercury,
arsenic and cadmium in coal ash could cause cancer if they get
into the water supply.
Earthjustice last week released data obtained from the EPA
that shows previously unknown instances of contaminated
groundwater at 29 U.S. power plants. The report shows arsenic,
lead and other pollutants in water near the coal-fired plants.
"When plants are monitoring they're generally, much more
often than not, finding the contamination," Evans said. "Which
then, of course, begs the question of, why aren't there federal
protections to stop this contamination?"
The EPA did not respond to requests for comment.
The Obama administration is going into a tough election year
fighting accusations that its regulations will stifle business
in a struggling economy. Republicans in Congress have attacked
the EPA in particular, accusing it of a war on coal-fired power
plants due to new emissions rules.
The agency proposed two versions of the coal ash rules. One
would be tougher on existing facilities; both versions would
require liners and groundwater monitoring at new storage sites.
The final rules are expected sometime this summer, but Evans
said the EPA needs to set a hard deadline to finish.
Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the proposed
changes. Some say regulating coal ash would stifle industries
that use recycled waste. In a letter to EPA Administrator Lisa
Jackson in 2010, 35 senators argued the proposal would place
unfair burdens on utilities and could cost jobs.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in October
that would hand the responsibility for regulating coal ash
disposal to the states. A bipartisan group of senators backed
the bill, but it has not gained much attention since.
(Reporting By Emily Stephenson; Editing by David Gregorio)