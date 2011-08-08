* Power generation up 8.2 pct from same week of 2010
* Cooler weather in mid-Atlantic pulls weekly demand down
* Persistent heat elsewhere raises year-over-year use
HOUSTON, Aug 8 U.S. power output for the week
ended Aug. 4 fell 2.4 percent from the previous week but rose
8.2 percent over the same week last year, Genscape said
Monday.
Cooler weather in the big mid-Atlantic region cut demand
for power to run air-conditioning, Genscape said.
Weather remained hot elsewhere in the nation, except in the
far West, WSI Corp weather said.
Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to
power air-conditioning and heating.
Genscape, an energy industry data provider, uses sources
including publicly available data and electricity demand
measured at more than 280 power plants.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall)