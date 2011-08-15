* Power generation up 1.8 pct from same week of 2010

* Cooler weather in North and East cuts weekly demand

* Persistent heat in South raises year-over-year use

HOUSTON, Aug 15 U.S. power output for the week ended Aug. 11 fell 2 percent from the previous week but rose 1.8 percent over the same week last year, Genscape said Monday.

Relief from exceptionally hot weather swept the North and East and eased power demand week-to-week, but sweltering summer heat in Texas and the Southeast supported a slight increase from the same week last year, WSI Corp weather service said.

Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to power air-conditioning or heating, depending on the season.

Genscape, an energy industry data provider, uses sources including publicly available data and electricity demand measured at more than 280 power plants. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall)