* Power generation up 0.3 pct from same week of 2010

* Seasonable in North and Midwest, hot in South and West

* Reporting week ended before arrival of Hurricane Irene

HOUSTON, Aug 29 U.S. power output for the week ended August 25 rose 1.4 percent from the previous week and was up 0.3 percent over the same week last year, Genscape said Monday.

More seasonable summer temperatures across the Midwest and North as Hurricane Irene approached the East Coast steadied demand in that populous region. Heat intensified across the South and interior West, WSI Corp weather service said.

Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to power air-conditioning or heating, depending on the season.

Genscape, an energy industry data provider, uses sources including publicly available data and electricity demand measured at more than 280 power plants. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)