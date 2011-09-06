* Power generation down 2.7 pct from same week of 2010

* Storm cuts power in Northeast, hot in South and West

HOUSTON, Sept 6 U.S. power output for the week ended Sept. 1 fell 2.7 percent from the previous week but was up 1.8 percent from the same week last year, Genscape said Tuesday.

Power outages due to Hurricane Irene and unusually hot weather in much of the nation drove the numbers, WSI Corp weather service said.

Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to power air-conditioning or heating, depending on the season.

Genscape, an energy industry data provider, uses sources including publicly available data and electricity demand measured at more than 280 power plants. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)