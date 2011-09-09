WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. energy regulators said on Friday they will investigate the causes of the Sept. 8 power blackout that affected California, Arizona and parts of the Mexico.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) said they will work with the U.S. Energy Department and local and state agencies on the inquiry. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe)