UPDATE 3-Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. energy regulators said on Friday they will investigate the causes of the Sept. 8 power blackout that affected California, Arizona and parts of the Mexico.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) said they will work with the U.S. Energy Department and local and state agencies on the inquiry. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe)
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
* VW stands by turnaround plan for core brand (Adds VW comment, detail, background and shares)
ROME, Feb 8 New tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler (FCA) vehicles during Italy's emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.