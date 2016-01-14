UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AUSTIN, Texas Jan 13 The California Lottery said on its Twitter feed that it has a winner for the $1.5 billion lottery held on Wednesday, with the winning ticket being sold in Chino Hills.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.