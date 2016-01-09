Jan 9 A record U.S. Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $900 million ahead of a drawing on Saturday night, New York and California lottery officials said.

The prize would be about $558 million if an eventual winner chooses to take it in one lump sum, California officials said. In New York state, cash registers were ringing up Saturday morning sales of Powerball tickets at a pace of $1.7 million an hour, officials there said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)