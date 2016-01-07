NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. imports of gold jewelry
rose to a seven-year high in October while platinum jewelry
imports surged by more than 60 percent after precious metal
prices fell to multiyear lows, Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations
showed.
"The United States continued to import large volumes of gold
jewelry in October," Erica Rannestad, senior analyst of precious
metals demand at GFMS, said in an email late on Wednesday.
"Gold prices averaged 25 percent lower that month than a
year earlier, buoying demand for jewelry made with gold amid a
strong United States dollar."
U.S. imports of gold jewelry reached 7,082 kg (227,691 oz)
in October, up 9 percent from a year earlier and the highest
level since November 2008. For the first 10 months of 2015,
imports were up 13 percent from year-ago levels, Rannestad said.
Annual growth was steady with September at 13 percent and
down from 21 percent in August, she said.
"Gold prices rose in much of October, only to fall toward
lower lows in November compared to July's low prices," Rannestad
said.
"This fall in gold prices may have brought forward some gold
jewelry import demand that month."
Spot gold ended 2015 down more than 10 percent after
a steady decline took bullion prices to the lowest level in
nearly six years in December at $1,045.85 per ounce, with the
market under pressure by expectations for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly 10
years.
The Fed finally raised rates in mid-December, a move deemed
bearish for gold prices as it lifts the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
Platinum jewelry imports jumped to 169 kg in October, up 63
percent from October 2014. For the first 10 months of 2015, U.S.
platinum jewelry imports rose 46 percent from year-ago levels as
the average price for the metal was down 24 percent.
"While the falling platinum price has been a major
contributor to higher platinum jewelry imports, it should also
be noted that lower platinum jewelry retail prices, a stronger
United States dollar, a falling platinum-gold price ratio, and
higher disposable incomes per capita have pushed imports and
demand higher," Rannestad said.
Imports of silver jewelry steadied in October at 185,663 kg,
though year-to-date imports were up 8 percent, GFMS data showed.
