FORT WORTH, Texas Jan 24 A Texas judge on Friday ordered a Fort Worth hospital to remove a brain-dead pregnant woman from life support, after her husband argued the fetus she is forced to carry under state law is withering in her debilitated body.

The judge ruled that Marlise Munoz, now about 22 weeks pregnant, is dead. She has been on life support in a hospital since Nov. 26 after suffering what her husband, Erick, believes was a pulmonary embolism. (Reporting by Jana J. Pruet; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)