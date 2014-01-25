(Adds quotes from lawyer, hospital, background)
By Jana J. Pruet
FORT WORTH, Texas Jan 24 A Texas judge on
Friday ordered a Fort Worth hospital to remove a brain-dead
pregnant woman from life support, after her husband argued the
fetus she has been forced to carry under state law is withering
in her lifeless body.
The judge ruled that Marlise Munoz, now about 22 weeks
pregnant, is dead. She has been on life support in a hospital
since Nov. 26 after suffering what her husband, Erick, believes
was a pulmonary embolism.
District Judge R.H. Wallace gave John Peter Smith Hospital
until Monday at 5 p.m. U.S. Central Time (2300 GMT) to remove
the ventilator.
"The defendants are ordered to pronounce Mrs. Munoz dead and
remove the ventilator and all other 'life-sustaining' treatment
from the body of Marlise Munoz," the judgment read.
Under Texas law, a person may not withdraw or withhold
life-sustaining treatment from a pregnant patient, even if there
is a "do not resuscitate" request from the patient or if the
family of the patient seeks to end life support.
Lawyers for Munoz had argued that she was clinically dead,
could no longer be considered a pregnant women and that the
fetus she was carrying was severely damaged.
Erick Munoz broke down in tears as the judge read the
ruling. His lawyer Heather King and Marlise Munoz's mother and
father were also crying and hugged Erick for several minutes
after court has adjourned.
They did not speak to media, who packed the courtroom.
Lawyers for the hospital had argued they were complying with
a law that was intended to protect unborn children.
"JPS Health Network appreciates the potential impact of the
consequences of the order on all parties involved and will be
consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office,"
the hospital said in a statement.
The couple are both paramedics and have made it known to
each other that they do not wish to be kept on life support,
Erick said.
Attorneys for Munoz have said the parents of Marlise agreed
with her husband's request to turn off the ventilator.
The lawyers also provided medical records they said show
that the fetus suffered from oxygen deprivation and appears to
have deformed lower extremities.
Erick found his wife unconscious on the kitchen floor in
late November when she was 14 weeks pregnant and rushed her to a
hospital.
In July, Texas Governor Rick Perry signed into law tough new
restrictions on abortion, including a ban after 20 weeks of
pregnancy, marking one of the biggest victories in a decade for
opponents of the procedure in the United States.
Outside the courthouse, a handful of supporters carried
signs that read "Let Marlise Munoz Rest in Peace".
"There's nothing happy about today. It's a sad situation all
the way around," attorney King said.
"We are relieved that Erick Munoz can move forward with the
process of burying his wife," King said.
(Reporting by Jana J. Pruet, writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing
by Cynthia Johnston, David Gregorio and Bernard Orr)