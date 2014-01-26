BRIEF-Kontigo Care signs deal with two municipalities
* Signs agreement with two municipalities regarding delivery of TripleA solution
Jan 26 A Texas hospital removed a brain-dead pregnant woman from life support on Sunday in line with a court order following a legal battle with her husband, who had had argued her fetus was withering in her lifeless body, the family's lawyers said.
Marlise Munoz, who had been on life-support since late November and was about 22 weeks pregnant, was removed from life support at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and her body handed over to her husband, Erick Munoz, a statement from lawyers Heather King and Jessica Janicek said. (Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Signed an exclusive distribution partnership with Device Technologies for Australia and New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* To offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,061 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 15