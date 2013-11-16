Nov 16 A meningitis vaccine approved for use in
Europe and Australia but not in the United States can be
imported to try to stop an outbreak of the disease at Princeton
University in New Jersey, federal health officials said.
The Food and Drug Administration agreed this week to the
importation of the vaccine, Bexsero, for potential use on the
Ivy League campus, Barbara Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday.
The school, which has about 7,900 students, reported its
seventh case of the year this week, said university spokesman
Martin Mbugua.
Bexsero, a new vaccine made by Swiss drugmaker Novartis
, is designed to protect against a strain of the
disease, serogroup B, that is not as common in the United States
as it is in other parts of the world, Reynolds said.
The outbreak of serogroup B meningitis at Princeton is rare
but not the first of its kind in the United States, Reynolds
said.
"What's a little different now is this is the first time
we've had an outbreak and also have had the possibility of using
a vaccine that could protect against it," she said.
The university's trustees are meeting this weekend to
discuss the outbreak. Mbugua would not talk about the nature of
those discussions or what day they would be held.
"I will not pre-empt the trustees' discussion by talking
about it beforehand," he said.
Reynolds said she did not have a timetable for how quickly
the vaccine could be available. Its use would be optional for
students at Princeton, she said.
The most recent case at the school was diagnosed last
Sunday, Mbugua said. Six of those affected are students, and one
was a visitor, he said.
The student who most recently became ill remains
hospitalized, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Five other students have recovered, and the visitor's case is
being followed by another state health department. The first
case was reported in March.
Meningitis is a serious disease that is spread through
coughing and exchanges of saliva, and people living in
dormitories or other crowded living quarters are especially at
risk.
There is a vaccine available in the United States for other
strains of the disease, Reynolds said. The CDC recommends the
vaccine for children and students before they head off to
college.
Bacterial meningitis can cause the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord to swell. The most severe cases can result
in death, hearing loss, brain damage, kidney disease or require
the amputation of limbs.
Symptoms include fever, headaches and stiff neck.
