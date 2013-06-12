(Updates with Princeton University campus reopening)

By Edith Honan and Francesca Trianni

June 11 Princeton University reopened on Tuesday evening after an extensive search in response to a phoned-in bomb threat turned up no explosive devices, the university said on its website.

Law enforcement officers and bomb-sniffing dogs spent the day searching the sprawling New Jersey campus after the latest threats that have disrupted schools, government buildings and air travel across the country the past two days.

The campus reopened at 6:25 p.m. EDT (2225 GMT), more than eight hours after students, faculty and staff were told to leave because the university had received a phone call saying multiple bombs were placed at unspecified locations, Princeton said on its website.

Students crammed local cafes, where many sat working on laptops, students reached by telephone said.

The threat came a week after Princeton's commencement, and a university spokesman said about 6,900 people were on campus, half of them university staff.

Authorities searched airplanes, airports and state buildings the past two days after receiving threats that ultimately proved unfounded.

A Southwest Airlines Co flight bound for Texas from Los Angeles with 143 passengers aboard was forced to land in Phoenix on Monday after a telephoned bomb threat.

Early on Tuesday, Richmond International Airport in Virginia was evacuated after a threatening phone call, officials said.

In Georgia, two state buildings in downtown Atlanta, including one housing the Georgia Supreme Court, were evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said. Both have since been declared safe with people allowed back in.

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of New Hampshire said police and FBI were investigating a bomb threat telephoned in to its campus shortly before noon. School officials later said it was a hoax.

The FBI has not said whether it believes any of the threats are related.

A spokesman for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said the governor was not in Princeton, which is home to the executive mansion, Drumthwacket.

Princeton, an Ivy League university 50 miles (80 km) southwest of New York City, takes its name from the New Jersey town where it has been located for more than a century. (Reporting by Edith Honan and Francesca Trianni in New York; Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)