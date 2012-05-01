NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. government sued the Princeton Review, accusing it of claiming millions of dollars in reimbursement for tutoring services it did not provide in a federally funded program for underprivileged children.

The civil fraud lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney, also charges a former company employee it said was involved in the fraud. (Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Gary Hill)