SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 A secret U.S. court
overseeing government domestic surveillance activities has sided
with Yahoo Inc and ordered the Obama administration to
declassify and publish a 2008 court decision justifying Prism,
the data collection program revealed last month by former
security contractor Edward Snowden.
The ruling could offer a rare glimpse into how the
government has legally justified its spy agencies' data
collection programs under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act (FISA).
Judge Reggie Walton of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court issued Monday's ruling. The government is expected to
decide by August 26 which parts of the 2008 opinion may be
published, according to a separate court filing by the Justice
Department.
Controversial U.S. data collection activities are overseen
by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and its appeals
body, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.
Both have been shrouded in secrecy since their creation more
than three decades ago.
The 2008 ruling stemmed from Yahoo's challenge of the
legality of broad, warrantless surveillance programs like Prism.
In June, after Snowden leaked information about Prism to the
Washington Post and the Guardian newspapers, Yahoo's lawyers
asked the courts and government to declassify and publish
decisions upholding the constitutionality of the program.
Legal experts who follow surveillance cases said the 2008
ruling may not reveal any strikingly novel legal reasoning by
the government or the courts. But civil liberties advocates said
the significance of the ruling may lie in the court's decision
itself to declassify the previously secret 2008 ruling.
"Unless the public knows what the laws mean, it can't really
assess how much power (it has) given its government," said
Patrick Toomey, a national security fellow at the American Civil
Liberties Union.
Monday's ruling "is a suggestion that the FISA court is
primed now to consider the government's assertion of the
necessity of secrecy," Toomey said. "It's a promising first
step."
The decision is also a victory for Yahoo Inc, which
said in a statement on Tuesday that it was "very pleased" with
the court's ruling.
"Once those documents are made public, we believe they will
contribute constructively to the ongoing public discussion
around online privacy," Yahoo said.
Other Internet companies, including Google Inc and
Facebook Inc, began participating in Prism in early 2009
soon after Yahoo lost its appeal before the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court of Review.
It is not known if Yahoo, or any other party, has sought to
appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A number of major U.S. Internet companies, including
Microsoft, Google and Facebook have asked the government for
permission to disclose the number of national security-related
user data requests they receive.
On Tuesday, Microsoft published an lengthy letter to U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder asking for greater freedom to
publicly discuss how it turns over user information to the
government. The letter was a response to a Guardian report that
said Microsoft had given authorities the ability to circumvent
encryption of Outlook emails and to capture Skype online chats.
Microsoft has contested the report, saying it has "significant
inaccuracies."
Until recent weeks, Yahoo was prohibited from discussing its
activities in the secret courts or even acknowledging the
existence of its legal challenge.
The decision to release the 2008 ruling comes as Snowden
remained at a Moscow airport, awaiting political asylum. On
Tuesday, he applied for asylum in Russia.
In the coming weeks, the government is expected to publish
the lower FISA court's 2008 ruling in the Yahoo case and legal
briefs related to it. In an uncommon move, the U.S. had
previously agreed to declassify a heavily redacted version of
the appeals court ruling in the case.
The government has long argued on the grounds of national
security that the surveillance courts' proceedings must be
secret. Public and political reaction to Snowden's revelations
has put pressure on that position.
In June, Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, and
Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, introduced a bill that would
require the government to declassify significant court rulings
concerning the FISA court and its supervision of secret
wiretapping programs.
"Americans deserve to know how much information about their
private communications the government believes it's allowed to
take under the law," Merkley said.