By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security will study whether to discontinue using
privately run detention centers, which the Justice Department
recently called unsafe, for migrants and shares of private
prison operators fell on Monday after the news.
Department Secretary Jeh Johnson said he directed his
advisory council to evaluate whether the agency should continue
to contract with private prison operators and make a
recommendation by Nov. 30. Advocates for immigrants have accused
the companies of withholding proper mental health and medical
care from detainees to boost profits.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a division of
DHS, currently uses detention facilities run by Corrections Corp
of America and The GEO Group.
Corrections Corp of America's stock slid 9.4 percent and The
GEO Group's stock fell 6 percent immediately after news of the
review. Both stocks were rebounding later in the afternoon.
Corrections Corp of America earned $689 million from ICE
contracts since 2008, 12 percent of its revenue from state and
federal contracts over that time, according to the website
SmartProcure which tracks government contracts. The company
currently manages a facility for Central American women and
children in Dilley, Texas.
The GEO Group runs a similar facility in Karnes City, Texas
and has earned $1.18 billion from contracts with ICE since 2008,
about 35 percent of its total revenue from government contracts,
according SmartProcure data.
The GEO Group said in a statement, "GEO's facilities under
contract with ICE are highly rated and provide high-quality,
cost-effective services in safe, secure, and humane residential
environments pursuant to strict contractual requirements and the
federal government's national standards," the statement said.
Corrections Corp of America spokesman Steve Owen said,
"We're proud of the quality and value of the services we provide
and look forward to sharing that information."
Immigration advocates and members of Congress have ramped up
pressure on DHS to end its contracts with the private prison
companies since the Justice Department announced on Aug. 18 it
would do so.
That was prompted by an inspector general's report that
criticized the safety and effectiveness of private prisons.
"Rather than wait for a review and a report from a
committee, the president should ensure that the phase-out of
private prisons ... is extended to DHS operations immediately,"
said Greg Chen, advocacy director at the American Immigration
Lawyers Association.
Senator Bernie Sanders, former Democratic presidential
candidate, and Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva asked DHS
in a letter last week to end the practice.
A Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters on
Aug. 19 that ICE needed private prison companies because they
offer flexibility to quickly build facilities and adjust
detention space as migration flows fluctuate.
Both companies also contract with state and local prison
systems, which make up about half of their revenue.
A Reuters survey of 10 states with the largest contracts
with private prison companies, including California and Texas,
showed none had immediate plans to drop their contracts
