By Julia Edwards and Mica Rosenberg
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 24 Shareholders in
Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), whose value
fell sharply following a federal government decision to phase
out private prison contracts, sued the for-profit prison company
this week alleging they were misled ahead of the government's
announcement.
In a complaint filed in federal court in the Middle District
of Tennessee on Tuesday, the plaintiffs argued that CCA, the
country's largest private corrections company, should have
disclosed that its facilities were less effective and less safe
than government-run prisons.
The U.S. Justice Department used this argument when it
announced last week it planned to gradually phase out use of
private prisons.
News of the department's plan caused CCA's share price to
fall 39.45 percent on August 18, the lawsuit alleged. The class
action status requested includes anyone who held CCA stock
between February 27, 2012 and August 17, 2016.
The company and lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit claimed the company "made materially false and
misleading statements" about the safety standards and
rehabilitative services at CCA's facilities, which were found by
the Justice Department's Inspector General to be less efficient
than those offered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. As of 2015,
the company managed 65 facilities in 19 states and the District
of Columbia, the complaint said.
The complaint did not allege that CCA had prior knowledge of
the Justice Department's decision before the announcement on
cutting back use of private facilities.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington D.C. and Mica
Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)