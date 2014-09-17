BRIEF-Brigade Capital Management reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Radio One as of March 8
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Radio One Inc - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The online review site Yelp and mobile app developer TinyCo have agreed to settle separate charges that they improperly collected children's online information, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Under the terms of the settlements, Yelp will pay a $450,000 civil penalty, while privately held TinyCo will pay a $300,000 civil penalty.
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires that companies collecting information about children under 13 online follow a number of steps to ensure that children's information is protected. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Radio One Inc - SEC filing
CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. trading partners on Friday limited shipments of poultry from Alabama, a top producer of chickens for meat, over bird flu concerns as the state's wait for federal confirmation of two suspected cases stretched past a week.
MONTREAL, March 17 Bombardier Inc would suffer "irreparable harm" to its global reputation if it loses a light train contract from a Toronto transportation agency, a senior company official said in recent court filings.