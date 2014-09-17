(Adds comment from lawyer)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The popular online review
site Yelp and the maker of children's mobile device
apps including Tiny Pets and Tiny Monsters have separately
agreed to settle charges that they improperly collected kids'
information online, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on
Wednesday.
A U.S. law called the Children's Online Privacy Protection
Act, or COPPA, requires that companies collecting information
online about children under age 13 follow a number of steps to
ensure that the children's information is protected.
Under the terms of the settlements, Yelp will pay a $450,000
civil penalty while privately held app developer TinyCo will pay
a $300,000 civil penalty.
The FTC alleged that Yelp, between 2009 and 2013, collected
personal information from children through the Yelp app without
first notifying parents and obtaining their consent.
Several thousand registrants provided a date of birth
showing they were under 13 years of age, and Yelp nonetheless
collected information from them including name, e-mail address
and location, as well as any information that they posted on the
site, the agency said.
Yelp also agreed to delete information it collected from
consumers who stated they were 13 years of age or younger at the
time they registered for the service.
"When this problem was brought to our attention, we fixed it
immediately and closed the affected users' accounts," Vince
Sollitto, Yelp's vice president for communications, said in a
blog post. Yelp "doesn't promote itself as a place for
children," he added.
Attorney John Feldman at Reed Smith, who was not involved in
the case but specializes in advertising issues, said the
deciding factor for the FTC was not whether Yelp intended its
registration process to act as an age filter.
"The lesson for companies is that where they ask for and get
information within the registration process to know whether a
user is under-age, the FTC will deem them to have 'actual
knowledge' that kids are providing personal information,"
Feldman said.
Yelp shares were up 0.3 percent in afternoon trading at
$76.79.
The FTC's complaint against TinyCo alleged that the company
targeted young children with many of its apps featuring brightly
colored animated characters, which made it subject to the COPPA
rule.
Many of those apps, which have been downloaded more than 34
million tonnes, included an optional feature that collected
e-mail addresses from users, including children younger than age
13.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey, Will Dunham
and Cynthia Osterman)