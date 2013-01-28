WASHINGTON Jan 28 Google will lobby
Washington in 2013 to make it harder for law enforcement
authorities to gain access to emails and other digital messages.
In a blog post on Monday, linked to Data Privacy Day,
Google's chief legal officer, David Drummond, said the tech
giant, in coalition with many other powerful tech companies,
will try to convince Congress to update a 1986 privacy
protection law.
He cited data showing that government requests for Google's
user data increased more than 70 percent since 2009.
In 2012, Google said, it received 16,407 requests for user
data affecting 31,072 users or accounts, more than half of them
accompanied by a subpoena.
"We're a law-abiding company, and we don't want our services
to be used in harmful ways. But it's just as important that laws
protect you against overly broad requests for your personal
information," Drummond said in the post.
The U.S. Electronic Communications Privacy Act, passed in
the early days of the Internet, does not require government
investigators to have a search warrant when requesting access to
old emails and messages that are stored online, providing less
protection for them than, say, letters stored in a desk drawer
or even messages saved on a computer's hard drive.
The current system also makes complex distinctions, many
disputed in courts, between emails saved as drafts online, in
transit, unopened or opened. Some of them are to be released
with subpoenas, which have a lower threshold than search
warrants as they often do not involve a judge.
A warrant is generally approved by a judge if investigators
have "probable cause" to believe that their search is likely to
turn up information related to a crime.
Google, Microsoft Corp, Yahoo and popular
social media site Twitter - among others - have resisted turning
over customer data.
They have put in place policies, based on the constitutional
protection from unreasonable searches, that require search
warrants for access to content of private communications.
Privacy activists say the outdated law should be reformed to
extend the constitutional right to privacy online, but
legislation limiting government requests will not face an easy
road.
Last year, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the
Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a bill that would have
updated the current law.
It triggered a wave of concerns from the police and FBI that
new restrictions would impede crime investigations and possibly
endanger victims.
"After three decades, it is essential that Congress update
ECPA to ensure that this critical law keeps pace with new
technologies and the way Americans use and store email today,"
Leahy said in a statement on Monday.
His privacy legislation died in Congress last year after his
counterpart in the House of Representatives, House Judiciary
Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican, drafted another
version of that bill, which also tackled other issues but
stripped out privacy reform language.
Last year, Goodlatte said he was willing to consider the
privacy law reform, but that the timeline then was too short for
a "thorough examination."
Leahy has now included the change of privacy laws as one of
his top priorities this year.