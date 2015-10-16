Oct 16 TPG Capital's former head of public affairs Adam Levine, who earlier in the year sued the buyout firm in a whistleblower lawsuit, has joined public affairs group Mercury where he will establish the firm's San Francisco office, Mercury said in a statement on Friday.

Levine had been an assistant White House press secretary under President George Bush in 2002-2003 and later worked at TPG from 2008 until the end of 2014.

Levine is joining the same firm, Mercury, which employed his successor at TPG, Adam Mendelsohn. Mendelsohn, who joined TPG from Mercury earlier this year as managing director of external relations, declined to comment on Levine's appointment.

In April, Levine sued TPG, accusing the private equity giant of ignoring his warnings that the firm may have violated securities regulations and defrauded investors out of millions of dollars as a result. The suit also said that Levine contacted the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission to disclose the alleged violations of regulations at TPG.

TPG said in June that Levine had agreed to drop that lawsuit and the buyout firm also dropped its legal complaint against Levine. Levine settled for an undisclosed sum.

The SEC has been undertaking a crackdown on what it sees as a widespread industry problem concerning how buyout firms allocate and disclose various types of fees and has settled with two of TPG's rivals.

U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group in October agreed to pay about $39 million to settle civil charges over disclosure failures while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co in June agreed to pay nearly $30 million to settle civil charges that it misallocated more than $17 million in expenses and breached its fiduciary duty to clients.

Mercury is part of Omnicom Group and has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina. Its clients include American Wind Energy Association, Airbnb, Verizon, Charter Communications, Microsoft, LRMR (LeBron James) and Virgin America, it said.

Mendelsohn has also been in hiring mode, expanding TPG's communications team with four more hires. Earlier this month, he hired Erika White, a corporate communications director at internet radio company Pandora Media Inc, to lead communications at TPG's San Francisco office. (Reporting by Megan Davies; additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)