Oct 16 TPG Capital's former head of
public affairs Adam Levine, who earlier in the year sued the
buyout firm in a whistleblower lawsuit, has joined public
affairs group Mercury where he will establish the firm's San
Francisco office, Mercury said in a statement on Friday.
Levine had been an assistant White House press secretary
under President George Bush in 2002-2003 and later worked at TPG
from 2008 until the end of 2014.
Levine is joining the same firm, Mercury, which employed his
successor at TPG, Adam Mendelsohn. Mendelsohn, who joined TPG
from Mercury earlier this year as managing director of external
relations, declined to comment on Levine's appointment.
In April, Levine sued TPG, accusing the private equity giant
of ignoring his warnings that the firm may have violated
securities regulations and defrauded investors out of millions
of dollars as a result. The suit also said that Levine contacted
the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission to disclose the
alleged violations of regulations at TPG.
TPG said in June that Levine had agreed to drop that lawsuit
and the buyout firm also dropped its legal complaint against
Levine. Levine settled for an undisclosed sum.
The SEC has been undertaking a crackdown on what it sees as
a widespread industry problem concerning how buyout firms
allocate and disclose various types of fees and has settled with
two of TPG's rivals.
U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group in October agreed
to pay about $39 million to settle civil charges over disclosure
failures while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co in June
agreed to pay nearly $30 million to settle civil charges that it
misallocated more than $17 million in expenses and breached its
fiduciary duty to clients.
Mercury is part of Omnicom Group and has offices in
Washington, D.C., New York, California, New Jersey,
Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina. Its clients include
American Wind Energy Association, Airbnb, Verizon, Charter
Communications, Microsoft, LRMR (LeBron James) and Virgin
America, it said.
Mendelsohn has also been in hiring mode, expanding TPG's
communications team with four more hires. Earlier this month, he
hired Erika White, a corporate communications director at
internet radio company Pandora Media Inc, to lead communications
at TPG's San Francisco office.
