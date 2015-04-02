(Please note that paragraphs 7-8 contain language that may be
offensive to some readers)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, April 2 TPG Capital was sued on
Thursday by its former head of public affairs, who accused the
private equity giant of ignoring his warnings that the firm may
have violated securities regulations and defrauded investors out
of millions of dollars as a result.
The whistleblower lawsuit, almost without precedent in the
tight-knit world of private equity, was filed by Adam Levine,
who had been an assistant White House press secretary under
President George Bush in 2002-2003 and then worked at TPG from
2008 until the end of 2014. Levine says he was asked to leave
the firm by senior executives after he raised concerns about
TPG's conduct, according to his lawsuit.
TPG, which has $65 billion under management and has,
according to the lawsuit, been considering an initial public
offering, was not immediately available for comment.
TPG, co-founded in 1992 by Chairman David Bonderman, sued
Levine in January, accusing him of downloading confidential
documents including an internal email about TPG's billing
process and leaking them to the media. Levine said in his
lawsuit that allegations he breached confidentiality agreements
were false.
Levine's suit alleges that TPG, whose past deals have
included the takeovers of Burger King, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and
the biggest-ever leveraged buyout, the $32 billion takeover of
Texas utility TXU, miss-billed expenses, was flouting compliance
rules, and gave inaccurate information about its investment
team.
According to the filing in the San Francisco/Oakland
division of the U.S. District Court in Northern California,
Levine said he raised concerns that TPG was engaged in practices
that he believed "violated securities laws, rules and
regulations," but was brushed off by its executives.
The suit alleges that in response to some of Levine's
concerns, TPG partner and senior counsel, Clive Bode, said if
San Francisco-based Levine were in the same room as him, he
would "smack" Levine's head into a wall and "knock some fucking
sense" into him.
Bode also told Levine he would have "hunted" him down and
"gutted like a carp" if Levine had sent one particular
email to Bode, according to the lawsuit. That email detailing
some of Levine's concerns had gone to other executives. Bode
allegedly also told Levine that he would "fucking kill you" if
Levine brought "Bonderman into it".
Bode could not be immediately reached for comment.
CONTACTED THE SEC
Levine has contacted the U.S. Securities and Exchanges
Commission to disclose the alleged violations of regulations at
TPG, the suit claims. SEC spokeswoman Florence Harmon said the
regulator declined to comment.
Levine is bringing claims under federal and state
whistleblower laws, including the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reforms, which created a private cause of action for
whistleblowers whose employers retaliate against them for
lawfully providing information to the SEC. His suit does not
specifically address TPG's case against him, which was filed in
Texas.
The suit also alleges that one TPG fundraiser misrepresented
when TPG's Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Coslet started his
job to make it seem that his investment record was better than
it was, and alleges that TPG billed its portfolio companies with
expenses that should have been charged to the business itself.
It also claims the firm was planning to expand its public
affairs department by billing consultants time to portfolio
companies rather than to TPG, which Levine argued was in breach
of SEC regulations.
Private equity funds typically raise capital from investors
and use that to buy companies. They aim to improve the value of
those companies and sell them some years later at a profit.
Coslet could not be immediately reached for comment.
Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG claimed in its lawsuit that
Levine referred to himself as a "weapon of mass destruction" and
someone who could "bring TPG down in ten days". TPG is seeking
an injunction requiring Levine to return any of its confidential
documents and electronic devices.
Levine says he was prompted to bring his concerns to TPG
management after he attended a speech in May 2014 by Andrew
Bowden, a director at the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections
and Examinations (OCIE). In the speech, Bowden said that private
equity funds routinely hide fees and overcharge investors.
Bowden said that an examination of advisers by OCIE showed
violations of law or material weaknesses in controls over 50
percent of the time regarding how expenses and fees are handled.
One example he highlighted was expenses being shifted to the
client without proper disclosure.
Levine claims that bad practices highlighted by Bowden, such
as private equity funds pushing expenses onto portfolio
companies - and therefore onto the investors in its funds - when
those costs should have been incurred by the management company
itself, were "commonplace" at TPG.
Levine claims in the lawsuit that he is entitled to up to
$738,761 for non-cash compensation owed to him, as well as
general damages to recompense him for emotional distress. He is
also seeking punitive damages.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Martin Howell)