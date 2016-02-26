BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides commodity price and derivatives update
* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update and schedules first quarter 2017 financial results conference call
WASHINGTON Feb 26 General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins and Harris Corp were awarded a contract for more than $12 billion for manpack radios, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Defense Department said the contract was for the manpack radios and "accessories, and related services."
It added that the work was expected to be completed by March 20, 2026. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Stanley Furniture announces improved first quarter 2017 results