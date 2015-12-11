HOUSTON Dec 11 January Los Angeles CARBOB
differentials surged on Friday following news that a fluid
catalytic cracker (FCC) at Tesoro's 251,000 barrel-per-day
Carson refinery would remain down longer than expected.
The FCC, a gasoline-producing unit, would remain out until
mid-January, Energy News Today first reported.
On Thursday, Tesoro said the facility continued to undergo
unplanned maintenance. The unit first went down in the second
half of November.
January gasoline traded at a 19 cents a gallon premium to
the NYMEX RBOB contract on Friday, up roughly 7 cents. Prompt
prices were steady, at a 13.5 cents a gallon premium to the
futures market, traders said.
Earlier this week, at least one medium-sized vessel
discharged refined products at the Port of Los Angeles. Another
cargo was discharging refined products this morning, according a
source and Reuters vessel tracking data.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)