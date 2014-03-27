PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 27 Two key propane suppliers, Blue Rhino and AmeriGas, illegally coordinated in 2008 by reducing the amount of propane in tanks from 17 pounds to 15 pounds without cutting the price, the Federal Trade Commission said in an administrative complaint filed against the companies.
The companies are Ferrellgas Partners, L.P and Ferrellgas, L.P., which do business as Blue Rhino, and UGI Corp and AmeriGas Partners, L.P., which do business as AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.