NEW YORK Aug 13 The millions of Americans that
use propane to heat their homes, dry crops or keep livestock
warm expect another tough winter this year as a fragmented
supply network of pipelines, trains and trucks struggles to keep
pace with spiking demand.
Last winter's brutal cold forced supply rationing across
large swathes of the country, pushed prices to record highs and
dented farming productivity as distributors struggled to get
fuel to customers.
As a result, skittish consumers are buying more fuel this
year and buying it earlier; many have ordered more storage tanks
to stockpile fuel. The nonprofit Propane Education Research
Council is launching a $5.5 million television and online ad
campaign in September urging customers to secure supply ahead of
winter.
At stake is not just winter heating supplies and higher
bills for 10 million U.S. households, but Midwest crop and
poultry output that relies on the $50 billion propane industry
to survive. Although propane accounts for less than 2 percent of
all energy used in the United States, it is the main fuel source
in rural areas without access to natural gas pipes.
Weather forecasters do not expect a repeat of the extreme
weather dealt by the polar vortex last winter, and wholesalers
say they can guarantee supply. Indeed, government data show fuel
stockpiles in the Midwest, where shortages hit hardest last
year, are nearly 10 percent higher than this time last year.
But another bumper crop-drying season is also expected this
autumn following what is expected to be a record corn crop,
which could eat into propane reserves before winter even starts,
suppliers and their customers said.
"Last winter was a living hell for us," said John Zimmerman,
a turkey, corn and soy farmer in Southern Minnesota who uses
propane to dry crops and heat his turkey barns. Zimmerman, who
was forced to ration propane supplies last winter, has since
added 5,000 gallons of storage to his 20,000-gallon store, but
he remains wary.
"There is still a problem with distribution," said
Zimmerman, who reckons that Minnesota turkey farmers saw a $25
million increase in heating bills over the past year. "We are
still on the edge and this could happen again."
RICKETY SUPPLY
Despite stockpiling efforts, propane users will find
themselves at the mercy not just of a rickety supply system at
home that relies on door-to-door deliveries, but of competition
for infrastructure with the much bigger oil and natural gas
markets amid a shale production boom.
Oil and gas are given priority over propane, a by-product of
oil refining and natural gas processing, in pipelines, trucks
and trains because demand for those fuels is consistent
throughout the year.
A key propane supply route, Kinder Morgan's Cochin
pipeline from Canada, stopped transporting propane in July and
will now be used to ship more profitable condensate to Canada to
dilute heavy tar sands crude.
Pipeline operators say that although propane transport has
increased this year over last year, there is not enough demand
year-round to justify new investment in propane pipelines.
Supplies are also under threat from the unpredictable whims
of an international market that could pull more of the fuel from
U.S. shores. Exports of propane to markets as far afield as
Japan were more than 50 percent higher in the first five months
of this year versus the same period in 2013, according to the
Energy Information Administration.
Unlike crude oil, there are no government restrictions on
propane exports and there is no government-run emergency
reserve.
SERIOUS CONCERN
The fiercest winter in thirty years, which followed a large,
wet crop harvest, left propane suppliers scrambling to meet
demand in January and February this year.
Pipelines filled to capacity; trucks lined up for days to
secure a single load from one of the two main U.S. supply
terminals; trains carrying propane from Canada found themselves
logjammed in the upper Midwest as cold weather slowed progress.
Prices spiked to their highest level ever, topping $5 per gallon
at the major Conway hub in Kansas.
In reaction, Pennsylvania-based propane distributor Amerigas
has seen a "significant increase" in early fuel purchases this
year, according to David Lugar, the company's vice president of
supply and logistics, a sentiment echoed by other suppliers.
Some, including Midwest wholesaler CHS Inc, have
added rail transport capacity to bring in propane from Canada
and make up for the loss of the Cochin line. Drew Combs, a vice
president at CHS said his company has invested $25 million
installing new rail capacity in the region, including buying
more rail cars. His company has sold about 100 storage tanks to
customers this year alone, up from less than 20 last year.
In Portage, Wisconsin, Jon Crawford from Crawford Oil and
Propane has "completely changed" his strategy for propane
supply. He said he had a "more diversified portfolio" for this
winter, using multiple suppliers to make sure he is not left
short.
Even lawmakers have got involved. The Senate Propane Supply
Heating Act of 2014 has called for, among other measures, a
Midwest propane reserve to be tapped in emergencies.
"This winter, there is serious concern," said Mike Sloan, an
energy analyst at ICF International in Virginia. "If you have a
heavy crop-drying season and a cold winter, you could have some
significant issues," he said.
