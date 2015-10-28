PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Oct 28 Brookfield Property Partners LP announced on Wednesday it sold a 44 percent stake in its $4.5 billion development on Manhattan's west side to the Qatar Investment Authority in a project it said would be worth almost double that when completed.
Terms of the deal, which included forming a joint venture with the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, were not announced.
Brookfield said when the mixed-use Manhattan West commercial project is completed and stabilized it would be worth $8.6 billion.
The deal further cements Brookfield's relationship with QIA, as they are partners in London's Canary Wharf business district.
QIA announced in September on opening a New York office that it planned to invest $35 billion in the United States over the next five years.
Manhattan West is a five-building project that envisions 7 million square feet (650,000 square meters) of residential and office space in the Hudson Yard district, where Related Companies and partner Oxford Properties Group of Canada are building a $20 billion project. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ