By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Two deals to sell two prime
midtown Manhattan office buildings for more than $1 billion
combined were reached on Wednesday - signaling another hike in
New York City's commercial property values.
The pending sales by Hines, an international real estate
firm, offer further evidence of the high prices U.S. commercial
real estate are now commanding.
"We did think it was a propitious time," Tommy Craig, senior
managing director of Hines' New York office, said.
The first property, at 499 Park Avenue, went to American
Realty Advisors, which agreed to buy the tower for an
institutional fund it manages, Hines said.
American Realty agreed to pay about $390 million, or $1,300
per square foot, for the I.M Pei & Partners-designed tower,
situated at the corner of 59th Street and Park Avenue, a source
familiar with the deal said.
That compares with $935 per square foot for the top 25
percent of Manhattan office buildings sold over the past 12
months, according to Real Capital Analytics.
Tenants in the 28-story, 300,000-square-foot property
include Cantor Fitzgerald and Hines. It is the former
headquarters of Bloomberg LP.
In a second deal, institutional investors advised by J.P.
Morgan Asset Management agreed to buy 425 Lexington, a 31-story,
750,000-square-foot office building designed by Helmut Jahn.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has agreed to pay about $700
million, or $933 per square foot for the tower, located across
from Grand Central Terminal, the source said.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, a law firm that occupies
about 80 percent of the building, recently extended its
595,000-square-foot lease to 2033. Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CIBC) occupies the rest of the building.
The properties were co-marketed by Doug Harmon and Adam
Spies of Eastdil Secured, and Darcy Stacom and William Shanahan
of CBRE Group Inc. Both sales are expected to close in the
summer.
RECOVERED GROUND
Top-quality buildings have more than recovered the value
they had lost in the downturn that followed the financial crisis
of 2008. In April, the Green Street CPPI All-Property Index.
which measures values of high-quality U.S. commercial real
estate, was 1 percentage point above their 2007 highs.
The index for office property values rose 6 percent from a
year earlier but was 13 percent points below the 2007 peak
level.
The pending sales of the Hines properties could push values
higher in future deals, particularly those in Manhattan, said
Michael Knott, Green Street managing director.
"I think there's an emerging number of data points now that
they're starting to suggest that values were higher than we
thought," he said.
But the stock prices of some REITs with holdings in markets
such as New York have not yet caught up, Knott said.
That said, the price increases have led some publicly traded
real estate investment trusts, such as Vornado Realty
Trust, to be net sellers this year.
"My belly tells me that prices are now higher than future
prospects, and therefore we will buy carefully and this year
likely sell more than we buy," Steven Roth, chief executive of
Vornado, said in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.
Roth also said that prices may not yet be done.
"I do know that compared to historic prices, asset values
are very high. They may go higher. If interest rates stay low,
who knows?"
Hines is building a 470,000 square-foot office building
called 7 Bryant Park on 42nd Street near Avenue of the Americas.