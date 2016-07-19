By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 Office leasing activity in
Manhattan remains strong but tell-tale signs - such as rising
landlord concessions and companies that renew contracts rather
than take new space - indicate a market in correction, realtor
Cushman & Wakefield said Tuesday.
The Manhattan office market provides a snapshot into the
economic health of New York and offers an indication of future
business activity.
The commercial real estate market in the second quarter
picked up after capital market turmoil in the first quarter
curbed activity, with June's 2.9 million square feet of space
marking the highest monthly volume of space leased in the past
12 months.
Yet the vacancy rate in Midtown was high at 9.2 percent, the
sublease market was not active while asking prices for renting
an office rose to $77.99 per square foot, exceeding the previous
peek in September 2008 by two cents, Cushman & Wakefield said.
A record high ratio of contract renewals to the number of
businesses that decided to relocate suggests few companies plan
to expand, said Mark Weiss, executive vice chairman of brokerage
at Cushman & Wakefied.
"When they renew they put a Band-Aid on things," Weiss said,
adding that landlords should be concerned. "When they relocate
for the most part historically, there's expansion involved. When
they renew, it's either status quo or contraction."
The amount of so-called TI, or money landlords supply up
front for tenants to improve or remodel offices, rose to an
all-time high of more than $80 a square foot. That resulted in
an effective rental rate that is off 10 percent in the first
half of the year from the year earlier period, Weiss said.
Considering it takes time to execute a lease once an
agreement is reached, the effective rate is likely poised to
fall further, he said.
"This fall is the result of activity that started well into
the mid-point, the early point of 2015," Weiss said. "We think
we'll see the next six months a reset on price and we think that
reset will be even lower."
New York's commercial real estate market is still strong on
a historical basis, as declines in activity are coming off the
record back-to-back years of 2014 and 2015.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)