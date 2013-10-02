By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. office market mildly
improved in the third quarter, as weak job creation continued to
plague demand for office space, according to a preliminary
report by real estate research firm Reis Inc.
The national vacancy rate for U.S. office buildings stood at
16.9 percent at the third quarter, down 0.1 percentage points
from the prior quarter and only 0.30 from a year earlier,
according to the report released late Tuesday.
"With the labor market's ongoing struggles to create
office-using jobs, demand for space remains muted," the report
said. "Stronger job growth is the catalyst that the office
market needs for a faster decline in the vacancy rate."
With the tired job growth, demand for office space left the
vacancy rate in the third quarter well above the 12.5 percent
average U.S. vacancy rate seen in the third quarter 2007. During
the recent cycle, the vacancy rate hit a high of 17.6 percent in
late 2010 through the first quarter 2011.
The high vacancy rate continued to pressure rents in the
third quarter, with the average office rent rising just 0.3
percent from the prior quarter, Reis said.
Both asking rent and effective rent, which factors in perks
and months of free rent, rose 2.3 percent compared with a year
ago. At the end of the third quarter, the average asking rent
stood at $28.88 per square foot and effective rent at $23.32 per
square foot.
Seven out of the top 10 metros area ranked by effective rent
growth - San Francisco, New York, San Jose, Houston, Austin,
Seattle and Denver - are all either tech-oriented or
energy-oriented markets.
Washington, D.C., reclaimed from New York the title of the
tightest U.S. market, with a vacancy rate of 9.6 percent with
New York closely trailing at 9.7 percent.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)