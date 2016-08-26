(Clarifies that buyer only has historic ties to Hong Kong)
NEW YORK Aug 26 New York-based developer Thor
Equities has sold the historic Phelan building in San Francisco
for $375 million to a member of the prominent Hotung family with
deep roots in Hong Kong, sources said.
A limited liability company, The Phelan Building LLC, has
purchased the 11-story landmark at 760 Market Street, according
to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Chinese investors pumped $17 billion into U.S. commercial
property in the first five months of this year, on pace to
surpass the record $21.4 billion in 2015, Cushman & Wakefield
said. Half of the investment this year has been in office
buildings and majority of the remainder in hotels, C&W said.
Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer.
Thor Equities through one of its two urban property funds
purchased the building in 2008 for $130 million and spent $40
million renovating the site by creating wide-open floor space
from the small offices that jewelers had occupied.
The time was right to sell the building, said Thor Equities
chief executive Joseph Sitt in a statement.
Office tenants at the building include online credit site
Credit Karma and Medium, an online publishing platform founded
by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams.
The triangular-shaped building is reminiscent of the
Flatiron building in New York and was built after the original
structure was destroyed by the fire in the 1906 earthquake.
