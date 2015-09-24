By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Authorities agreed on Thursday
to slash space leased at New York's One World Trade Center by a
club dedicated to helping Chinese businesses expand their U.S.
presence, an accord some feared may portend a slowdown in
overseas investment from China.
The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
approved a request by China Center New York LLC to
amend a lease it signed in 2009 for more than four floors of
space to just the 89th floor of the 104-story building, the
tallest in the Western Hemisphere at 1,776 feet (541 m)
including its spire.
The new 20-year lease by China Center, a unit of China's
Vantone Holdings Co. Ltd., for about $72.8 million
in anticipated aggregate rent is for about 35,000 square feet, a
sharp drop from an initially planned 190,810 square feet,
according to the Port Authority, the building's majority owner.
The China Center bills itself as a club where China's elite
can connect with global peers. The Durst Organization, which has
a $100 million investment in the building it manages and
oversees leasing, has called China Center a major tenant along
with publisher Conde Nast and several U.S. federal agencies.
A Durst spokesman said China Center's business model changed
and it was unable to fulfill its original commitment.
China will continue its robust U.S. investment activity,
said Brian Ward, president of Capital Markets and Investment
Services in the Americas for Colliers International, a global
real estate company.
However, two major London real estate deals for more than
100 million pounds ($153 million) "blew up" in the last 10 days
with Chinese buyers, both of which Colliers thought were rock
solid, he said.
"The question remains whether this is a short-term blip or a
longer-term change," Ward said.
According to JLL, another large real estate firm with a
presence in China, recent volatility in Chinese markets will
make investors more focused on investing abroad as a safe haven,
a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based company said.
The new China Center lease starts at $85 a square foot and
increases to more than $100 a square foot, the highest base rent
for a new lease in 2015 for downtown Manhattan, said Pat Foye,
executive director of the Port Authority.
Moody's Investors Service agreed last week to lease two
floors at One World Trade Center, bringing to 72 percent the net
operating income projected for the building in 2020, Foye said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby)