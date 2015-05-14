May 14 A federal prosecutor who helped win the
only criminal trial to stem from the Bernard Madoff scandal is
headed to the prominent law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner,
joining two former colleagues who tried the case alongside him.
Randall Jackson, 36, who spent eight years in the office of
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan and handled numerous
high-profile cases, will become a partner in the firm's recently
established global investigations and white-collar defense
practice in New York in early June, Jackson said Wednesday.
The move comes four months after Boies Schiller hired a trio
of assistant U.S. attorneys from the same office, Matthew
Schwartz, John Zach and Peter Skinner, to launch the practice.
Jackson said although several firms pursued him, the fact they
went to Boies Schiller "was a big factor" in his decision to
join the firm.
"The opportunity to work with great litigators, including my
former colleagues, was perfect for me," he said in an interview.
Jackson, Schwartz and Zach successfully prosecuted five
former Madoff aides last year for helping to conceal the
fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Back-office
director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno
and Joann Crupi and former computer programmers Jerome O'Hara
and George Perez were convicted on all counts, including
conspiracy and fraud, after one of the longest white-collar
trials in recent memory.
Jackson's other headline-making cases include New York's
so-called "cannibal cop," Gilberto Valle, who was convicted of
plotting to kidnap, torture and eat women in 2013 only to be set
free last year when a judge overturned the jury's verdict.
Jackson appeared before a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to
argue on behalf of the government in that case.
Last year, Jackson helped prosecute Rengan Rajaratnam, the
younger brother of convicted Galleon Group founder Raj
Rajaratnam, for insider trading. Rengan Rajaratnam was acquitted
in a rare trial defeat for Bharara's office.
The firm is headed by chairman David Boies, considered one
of the country's leading trial and appellate lawyers, and is
known for its focus on litigation and trial work.
With a distinctive baritone that carries to the back of even
the biggest courtrooms, Jackson served as the lead or the
co-lead prosecutor in 15 criminal trials.
"There are some people who, if they could, would live in the
courtroom," Schwartz said in an interview. "David Boies is
obviously one of those people. Randall is someone who would live
in the courtroom if he could."
