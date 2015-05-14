May 14 A federal prosecutor who helped win the only criminal trial to stem from the Bernard Madoff scandal is headed to the prominent law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner, joining two former colleagues who tried the case alongside him.

Randall Jackson, 36, who spent eight years in the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan and handled numerous high-profile cases, will become a partner in the firm's recently established global investigations and white-collar defense practice in New York in early June, Jackson said Wednesday.

The move comes four months after Boies Schiller hired a trio of assistant U.S. attorneys from the same office, Matthew Schwartz, John Zach and Peter Skinner, to launch the practice. Jackson said although several firms pursued him, the fact they went to Boies Schiller "was a big factor" in his decision to join the firm.

"The opportunity to work with great litigators, including my former colleagues, was perfect for me," he said in an interview.

Jackson, Schwartz and Zach successfully prosecuted five former Madoff aides last year for helping to conceal the fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Back-office director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi and former computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez were convicted on all counts, including conspiracy and fraud, after one of the longest white-collar trials in recent memory.

Jackson's other headline-making cases include New York's so-called "cannibal cop," Gilberto Valle, who was convicted of plotting to kidnap, torture and eat women in 2013 only to be set free last year when a judge overturned the jury's verdict.

Jackson appeared before a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to argue on behalf of the government in that case.

Last year, Jackson helped prosecute Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of convicted Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, for insider trading. Rengan Rajaratnam was acquitted in a rare trial defeat for Bharara's office.

The firm is headed by chairman David Boies, considered one of the country's leading trial and appellate lawyers, and is known for its focus on litigation and trial work.

With a distinctive baritone that carries to the back of even the biggest courtrooms, Jackson served as the lead or the co-lead prosecutor in 15 criminal trials.

"There are some people who, if they could, would live in the courtroom," Schwartz said in an interview. "David Boies is obviously one of those people. Randall is someone who would live in the courtroom if he could."

(Reporting by Christine Simmons and Joseph Ax; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Meredith Mazzilli)