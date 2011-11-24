(Adds statement from mayor's office)
By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES Nov 23 Occupy LA protesters were
warned on Wednesday they face certain eviction from their City
Hall campground next week after talks on a voluntary relocation
deal collapsed, their representatives said.
The anti-Wall Street demonstrators said they walked out of
a meeting with officials from the Los Angeles mayor's office
and police department after being told their camp would be
closed as early as Monday, with 72 hours' advance notice from
the city.
Word of the planned eviction surfaced a day after the group
rejected what they described as an offer by the city to give
them indoor space, farmland and other concessions as
inducements for the hundreds of demonstrators to leave City
Hall on their own.
Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's office said in a
statement it had "informed members of Occupy LA that City Hall
park will be closed at some point next week for
rehabilitation."
"Members of Occupy LA will be given sufficient notice prior
to the closure," it added, without giving further explanation
or making any mention of the relocation talks.
A detailed account from Occupy LA of Wednesday's meeting
posted on the group's website quoted an unnamed police official
as telling the group's negotiators: "The use of force will be
determined by the actions in the camp. ... I don't want
officers shot with paint, fire extinguishers, etc."
"You will see an increased (police) presence in the coming
days" as officers hand out leaflets in advance of the eviction,
the police official was quoted as saying.
AT LEAST 700 PEOPLE FACE EVICTION
The Los Angeles encampment is among the largest established
on the West Coast aligned with a two-month-old Occupy Wall
Street movement protesting against economic inequality.
Staking its place since Oct. 1 on the grounds surrounding
City Hall, the compound has grown to roughly 400 tents and 700
to 800 people, according to estimates by organizers and
municipal officials.
Compared to other major cities, Los Angeles has been
relatively accommodating to its Occupy group, with Mayor
Villaraigosa at one point providing rain ponchos to campers
during inclement weather.
Attorney Jim Lafferty, an advocate for Occupy LA and
executive director of the National Lawyers Guild Los Angeles
chapter, said the proposed relocation offer emerged from two
days of talks between city officials and a dozen protesters.
Lafferty said the group had been offered the chance to
lease 10,000 square feet of space in an old bookstore inside a
downtown shopping mall for $1 a year for 10 years, as well as
two plots of land on which it could grow its own food.
In addition, he said the city had promised to provide
shelter for homeless people who had taken up residence within
the protest camp.
But he said the group rejected the proposed relocation deal
after a heated debate on Tuesday, with many protesters slamming
the offer as an attempt to co-opt them. By Wednesday, city
officials were downplaying the outcome of talks.
Teddy Davis, a spokesman for Villaraigosa, said no formal
deal like the one described by Lafferty had been extended.
"There has been some mischaracterization about what they
were offered," Davis said. "There has just been sort of ongoing
discussions." Asked if he meant that there was never a formal
offer made, Davis replied: "Exactly."
