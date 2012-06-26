By Teresa Carson
| PORTLAND, Ore., June 25
PORTLAND, Ore., June 25 Six environmental
activists were arrested on Monday at Oregon's state capitol, two
of them for climbing up flagpoles, while protesting a plan they
said would sharply increase clear-cut logging of old-growth
timber in a state forest.
Four protesters were cited for "unlawfully occupying the
entrance to two state office suites" after locking themselves
together at the offices of Oregon's secretary of state, Kate
Brown, and state Treasurer Ted Wheeler, state police Lieutenant
Gregg Hastings said.
In a statement prior to their rally, Cascadia Earth First
and Cascadia Forest Defenders said they targeted Wheeler and
Brown for their roles as members of the Oregon State Land Board.
The conservation groups were protesting a plan approved by
the board in October that nearly doubles the amount of clear-cut
logging permitted in Elliott State Forest, which encompasses
93,000 acres of Douglas fir trees near the town of Reedsport on
Oregon's central coast.
Clear cutting, a timber-harvest practice that typically
strips forested areas of all standing vegetation, has long been
opposed by conservation groups as environmentally unsound
because it can lead to severe erosion.
Environmentalists have taken particular exception to any
logging of old-growth forests, which generally consist of trees
that have stood for hundreds of years or more and that support a
rich diversity of plant and animal life.
Land Board officials defended the plan in question, saying
it sets aside more of the forest as a buffer for streams and
sensitive wildlife habitat than was previously required.
The new plan allows annual clear-cut logging on about 850
acres and less-expansive "partial-cut" harvests of another 250
acres, amounting to about 1 percent of the forest's total land
base, state Forestry Department Dan Postrel said.
By comparison, the previous plan allowed for 500 acres of
clear-cutting and 500 acres of partial cutting, producing an
annual yield of 25 million board feet of lumber. The new plan
will produce 40 million board feet each year, Postrel said.
Postrel said the department lacks figures for how much of
the Elliott Forest is considered old growth, but most
state-owned forests have little such timber.
The overall demonstrations at the Salem statehouse, which
began at about 10 a.m. local time and continued into the
afternoon, involved about 50 protesters, Hastings said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Philip Barbara)