* Police remove tents, bedding, trash and protesters
* Protesters say they were pushed out violently
* Eight arrested as one police officer hit in face with
brick
By Lily Kuo and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Police removed
protesters as they confiscated bedding and most tents on
Saturday from an "Occupy" protest site just blocks from the
White House, enforcing a no-camping rule for the public
McPherson Square they had ignored for months.
Dozens of mounted police and police on foot in riot
gear earlier sealed off the square, which is administered
by the National Park Service, and moved in before dawn to
enforce the no-camping regulation.
Demonstrators have been in the square since early October to
target the growing income gap, corporate greed and what they see
as an unfair tax structure favoring the richest Americans.
By early evening, police had scuffled with protesters
and moved all but one out of the park as they cleared most of
the encampment. Police said the move was only an enforcement of
park rules but Occupy demonstrators called the action a "full
force eviction" and said the police had beaten them with batons
and pushed them out so violently that several people were
trampled.
Police said there had been eight arrests and one injury
to a police officer who was hit in the face with a brick.
Protesters said a protester had been beaten unconscious but the
police did not confirm the injury.
"They pushed and beat us out." said Sam Jewler, a
protester, 23, from the nation's capital who has been camping in
the square for months.
The National Park Service has repeatedly warned protesters
it would start enforcing a ban against camping in the square
alongside K Street, home to many of the powerful lobbyists who
seek to influence lawmakers, and at the Occupy movement's site
at Freedom Plaza, both a few blocks from the White House.
"They can go back in," said U.S. Park Police
Sergeant David Schlosser, who said the police were just
moving protesters out in sections while they implemented the no
camping rule. Earlier in the day he told reporters the police
action was not an eviction but just "nuisance
abatement."
Guarded by police, sanitation workers cleared away most
tents and heaps of bedding, palettes, crates, tarpaulins,
full-sized mattresses, books, clothes, straw and other debris
that had accumulated over the four months of occupation.
By evening, only a handful of empty tents remained. The
police had also taken down one of the group's most sentimental
symbols of resistance, a large blue tarpaulin decorated with
moons and stars and the words "Tent of Dreams" in reference to
the ban on sleeping in the park.
Many demonstrators had packed up their belongings and
left, but a group of about 60 stood in a cold drizzle just feet
from police blocking entry into the park and vowed to continue
the movement in some form and retake part of the park on Sunday
for a meeting to reassess their next move.
'AN EVOLUTION'
Some protesters vowed to sleep on sidewalks in sight of
the park and some planned to seek shelter in nearby houses and a
local church. While some demonstrators berated the police,
others appeared defeated. One woman cried while a nearby
protester kept his arm around her.
"The most important thing is to maintain our presence. That
is the plan," said Edward Sahadi, 47, a baker from Key West,
Florida, who has been at the site for more than three months.
Others hinted the movement could move on beyond the
camp.
"This is not an ending. It's just an evolution. ... We
occupied spaces. We can occupy more than that. We can occupy
ideas," said Sariel Lehyani, 28, of Washington.
The Occupy movement began when protesters set up camp in New
York's Zuccotti Park on Sept. 17, sparking demonstrations across
the United States and elsewhere in the world. Its message of
economic equality has become a recurrent theme in the U.S.
presidential race.
But the eviction of Occupy Wall Street protesters and others
in public spaces in other U.S. cities in November and December
has made the protests less visible and organizers are now
struggling to maintain momentum without the physical camps.
Local media in Austin, Texas, reported that police had
cleared an Occupy encampment there, with seven arrests. A
spokesman for the Austin Police Department was not immediately
available to comment.
Demonstrations in the U.S. capital have survived so long
because of an unusually warm winter and a permissive approach by
federal authorities reluctant to provoke a confrontation.
But the McPherson Square had encampment has drawn increasing
complaints from members of Congress and city officials because
of the rising costs of policing, squalor and rats. The protest
site has also drawn a number of homeless people.
Despite their small numbers, the Washington protesters have
received outsized media attention because their camps are near
the White House.
The National Park Service forbids camping on federal land
not designated as a campground. Park rules allow tents or
temporary structures as part of protests but they cannot have
bedding and a tent flap or side of the structure must be open.
There was no sign of police activity at the second protest
site, Freedom Plaza. Schlosser said: "We'll address Freedom
Plaza at a later time."
Jeffrey Light, an attorney advising the Occupy protesters,
said police had been removing tents that were in compliance with
regulations. The clearing operation "is what has happened in so
many other cities and it's going to happen here," he said.
