* Banks advertise themselves as transfer destinations
* Some offering longer hours to accept transfers
* Credit unions report heavy demand in recent weeks
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Bank Transfer Day -- the
protest movement urging Americans to take their business out of
big banks on Saturday and put it into credit unions and local
banks -- is being used as a marketing opportunity by some.
A handful of regional banks and credit unions, even some
that are publicly traded and not exactly Mom and Pop
establishments, have taken to Twitter to promote themselves as
alternatives to the biggest national banks that are the target
of the protest.
Credit unions nationwide have already seen demand for
hundreds of thousands of new accounts since late September, as
people respond to the call made by a Los Angeles gallery owner
who was frustrated with high fees. [ID:nN1E7A110Y]
"I've been shocked at how many people have stood up
alongside me," Kristen Christian told Reuters earlier this week
of her upstart movement.
While Bank of America's now-aborted plan for a $5 monthly
debit card fee drove much of that impulse to switch, the Occupy
Wall Street movement has helped draw attention to the issue as
well. [ID:nN1E7A21Q9]
The ideals behind Transfer Day -- stick it to Wall Street,
give the little guy your money, and so on -- dovetail with the
central themes of the Occupy protests. Sensing a wave of
populist frustration, some banks are trying to get in on the
action.
"Thinking of making the switch? Use our switch kit,"
Webster Financial Corp's (WBS.N) Webster Bank said in a Twitter
message on Friday, one that even made use of the movement's
"BankTransferDay" hashtag.
A Webster spokeswoman said the bank started an advertising
campaign earlier this week to pitch its no-fee debit card
services, and that it used Twitter and Facebook to augment
those marketing programs.
Some credit unions and co-ops, like Long Island's Bethpage
Federal Credit Union and Texas's Firstmark Credit Union,
advertised extended hours on Saturday for those interested in
making the change.
Others are going for an even more attractive offer than
extra hours -- extra money. Stanford Federal Credit Union is
offering a $100 bonus to the first 100 people to open checking
accounts on Nov. 5.
For some banks, though, Bank Transfer Day matters less than
simply convincing people to make a change, no matter the day.
Cambridge Savings Bank, a Massachusetts lender with more
than $2 billion in assets, posted a Twitter message on Oct. 28
urging people to come in and switch.
"Why wait until November 5th?" it said on its @CSBinspired
account.
The protesters are targeting banks like Bank of America
(BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N)
for mass withdrawals on Saturday."
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)