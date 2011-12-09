(Updates with scene in the morning)
BOSTON Dec 9 Some protesters were clearing
debris and flattening tents on Friday morning at the Occupy
Boston camp following a raucous but mostly peaceful night of
demonstrations after a deadline to move out slipped by.
Despite the deadline, police did not take steps overnight
to forcibly remove the protesters, who contend the U.S.
economic system no longer works to the benefit of most
Americans.
Mayor Thomas Menino on Thursday had ordered the protesters
to clear the camp by midnight, after a judge ruled they did not
have the right to occupy Dewey Square in the city's financial
district.
Protesters had then spent much of the day taking down tents
some had lived in since October, with many saying they wanted
to avoid the risk of arrest.
During the early morning hours hundreds of protesters
poured into the street in front of the camp and two were
arrested when they would not get out of a tent in the middle of
the road, police said.
By Friday morning, the number of tents pitched on the
public park had shrunk by at least half, with some protesters
still packing up and sweeping the area.
A handful of police remained on the outskirts of the Dewey
Square camp and traffic was moving normally during Friday's
morning commute.
On the Occupy Boston website a message said "We're still
here!" and notified protesters of an evening meeting to discuss
the future of the movement.
City officials have not yet announced further plans to
clear the camp.
The Occupy Wall Street movement, which started in New
York's financial district in September, spread across the
country during the autumn, with camps sprouting up in many
cities.
Local authorities in many locales subsequently lost
patience with the encampments, alleging in several cases that
they posed sanitation and public safety problems, and cleared
out the camps in cities including New York and Los Angeles,
arresting hundreds.
(Reporting by Lauren Keiper; Additional reporting by Scott
