(Adds details, quotes)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 7 Police dismantled a tent
city of Occupy protesters in San Francisco early on Wednesday,
arresting more than 50 people as authorities shut down the last
major anti-Wall Street encampment on the U.S. West Coast.
The city had repeatedly warned the protesters to move from
the public plaza at the foot of Market Street in recent weeks
and tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a move to another area.
About 100 people were in the camp when a similar number of
officers moved in just before 2 a.m. local time, San Francisco
Police Chief Greg Suhr said.
About 50 people were arrested, he said, including two for
felony assault after they hit a policeman in the face with a
chair. The action was otherwise mostly free of violence.
A small group of protesters continued to confront police
along Market Street but had largely dispersed by 5:30 a.m.
Efforts to clear an Occupy camp in Oakland last month led
to violent confrontations between police and protesters and
several serious injuries. San Francisco authorities were eager
to avoid a repeat of that.
In Los Angeles, police used a massive force of 1,200
officers to clear a much larger Occupy camp late last month.
Authorities in many U.S. cities, often citing health and
safety, have taken down camps that sprang from the original
Occupy movement in New York against economic inequality and
perceived excesses of the U.S. financial system.
The San Francisco camp had been kept clean and relatively
orderly. It enjoyed the support of many local politicians and
labor leaders but businesses in the area complained, with some
reportedly threatening to sue the city if the protesters were
not removed.
Suhr cited the breakdown in talks about moving the Occupy
camp, as well as scuffles last week as police tried to keep the
tent city contained, as the reasons for Wednesday's action.
"If I gotta take a whipping for what I believe in, I'm
ready to take it," Lester Lewis, 36, a city government worker
who was going to work during the day and camping at night, said
as he stood in front of a police line.
Police said Occupy campers would be permitted to get their
belongings from the Department of Public Works, although many
of the items in the camp were being dumped into garbage
trucks.
Nicole Smith, 21, a former waitress from Nebraska, said
"there are a lot of people who weren't able to get all of their
stuff out, their tents, their sleeping bags."
Local activists said they were turning their attention to
the foreclosure crisis and will "occupy" homes to prevent
evictions.
(Writing by Jonathan Weber; Editing by John O'Callaghan and
Jerry Norton)