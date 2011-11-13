(Adds arrests at protests in Salt Lake City and Denver)
Nov 12 Anti-Wall Street protesters in several
U.S. cities on Saturday faced orders by officials to leave
their camps, as police made arrests in St. Louis, Salt Lake
City and Denver.
Police arrested 27 St. Louis demonstrators at a downtown
plaza early on Saturday for curfew violations, authorities
said.
Authorities in Salt Lake City moved to dismantle a camp at
a downtown park in an operation that resulted in 15 arrests,
police said. Officers began their operation after sundown. They
previously told protesters to clear out of the park by then.
Protest encampments in several cities sprang up in
solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York to
protest what demonstrators say is economic inequality and undue
influence over U.S. politics by corporate interests.
Officials in some cities have cited health and safety
concerns in urging demonstrators to take down their camps.
Police in Oakland, California, the scene of previous
clashes between officers and demonstrators, have urged Occupy
demonstrators to leave their encampment. The mayor of Portland,
Oregon, has given demonstrators until just after midnight local
time (0800 GMT) to leave two downtown parks.
Demonstrations in those two West Coast cities remained
peaceful on Saturday.
In St. Louis, the anti-Wall Street protesters offered no
resistance as officers slipped on plastic handcuffs and walked
them into police vans amid chants of "Our passion for freedom
is stronger than your prison."
A COURT LOSS
About 400 people gathered at the plaza near the city's
Gateway Arch landmark on Friday night despite a warning from
Mayor Francis Slay they would have to leave the park.
Slay has offered to continue talks to find a permanent
place for the protest.
The protesters tried to get a federal court order
restraining the police from making the arrests. Those efforts
fell through and the curfew, which had been enforced only once
before during the 40-day-old protest, was put into effect.
The arrests occurred when the crowd had dwindled down to
about 200 people, authorities said. The 27 who were arrested
refused to leave.
"We believe that we should have a voice," protester Angelo
Dower said before entering the police van. "And the people that
have the money have the voice."
Some occupy participants returned to the park on Saturday
afternoon.
Participants also said they would keep pursuing their case
in U.S. District Court next week. They say the First Amendment
right to free speech and assembly gives them the right to stay
in the park.
In Salt Lake City, police moved against a crowd estimated
at 150 protesters at a downtown park and arrested those who
refused to move on, as activists chanted, "This is what a
police state looks like."
"It's just the overnight camping has become too much of a
problem, and we need to deal with that and that's all this is
about," said Salt Lake police Sergeant Shawn Josephson.
In Denver, police said they took action at a protest site
on Saturday to remove items such as mattresses, cooking grills
and tents that had been placed illegally on a public sidewalk.
Two people were arrested, said Denver police spokesman Sonny
Jackson.
