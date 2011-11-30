* Minor scuffles with police but no pepper spray, tear gas
* Police move in 48 hours after deadline expiration
* Philadelphia arrests come after camp vacated
By Dan Whitcomb and Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 Police in riot gear and
biohazard suits removed anti-Wall Street activists from their
camp around Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, arresting
nearly 300 people and fencing off the area.
On the East Coast, about 100 Occupy movement protesters in
Philadelphia swiftly and peacefully vacated their encampment
overnight, but police later arrested 52 around the city on
charges ranging from obstructing a highway to assaulting a
police officer, officials said.
In Los Angeles, some 1,400 police officers brought in on
buses surrounded the Occupy LA camp after midnight and declared
protesters congregated on the lawn, sidewalks and streets
around City Hall to be an unlawful assembly, ordering them to
disperse or face arrest in line with an eviction order from the
mayor.
The Los Angeles encampment, which officials had allowed to
remain even as other cities cleared out similar compounds, had
been among the largest on the West Coast aligned with a
2-month-old Occupy Wall Street movement against economic
inequality and alleged excesses of the U.S. financial system.
Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had originally welcomed the
protesters, even supplying them with ponchos for rainy weather.
But as city officials complained of crime, sanitation problems
and property damage he decided the group had to go.
Villaraigosa initially set an eviction deadline for 12:01
a.m. Monday but city officials held off on enforcing it for 48
hours in the hope protesters would drift away on their own.
The strategy appeared to pay off, with police avoiding the
use of tear gas or pepper spray that marked evictions of
protesters in Oakland and other cities. Aside from minor
initial scuffles, the crowd was boisterous but mostly peaceful
and the bulk of the operation was done before dawn.
"I couldn't be prouder of what I believe is maybe the
finest moment in the history of the Los Angeles Police
Department," Villaraigosa told reporters. He said there were no
major injuries to police or protesters.
PROTESTERS PULLED FROM TREES
Police swept into the park overnight, arresting anyone who
refused to leave and dismantling the camp. Tents were pulled
down and flattened after police peeked inside each one with a
flashlight.
Some protesters took refuge in tree houses but were
ultimately removed by officers using platform lifts. Once the
park was cleared of stragglers, workers erected fences and said
they would rehabilitate debris-strewn grounds whose landscaping
was ravaged by campers.
Los Angeles police Sergeant Mitzi Fierro said 292 people
were arrested, all but two of those for failure to disperse.
One person was arrested for interfering with police and another
accused of battery on an officer.
Lieutenant Andy Neiman said before the operation that some
protesters had been reported to be storing human waste at the
site for unknown reasons. He later said police entering the
camp had encountered "a horrible stench."
Fireworks were set off as the crowd grew steadily more
raucous before police arrived. Many protesters chanted, "Move
your feet, Occupy the street!"
Protester Anthony Candelaria, 21, a Los Angeles college
student among the crowd gathered at City Hall, said before the
raid began that he planned to "hold the fort down until they
drag us out by our feet."
In Philadelphia, demonstrators left their camp in a plaza
outside City Hall without incident shortly after 1 a.m., but
confrontations erupted a short time later at four different
locations and resulted in arrests.
Philadelphia police said 52 people were arrested on various
charges including obstructing a highway, conspiracy and failure
to disperse at a busy intersection. One person was charged with
aggravated assault on a police officer.
In San Francisco, Mayor Ed Lee has offered anti-Wall Street
activists occupying a park in the city's financial district an
alternate location. But the group ultimately rejected the
offer, which had included land for pitching tents and a
building with restrooms.
The mayor has promised to find a shelter for homeless
people who had taken up residence at City Hall and were
estimated to account for at least a third of the camp.
