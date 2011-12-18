* Protesters sought access to Trinity Church property
* Chant "We are unstoppable. Another world is possible"
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Dec 17 More than 50 anti-Wall Street
protesters were arrested on Saturday after they tried to climb
over a chain-link fence around a church parking lot in a bid to
establish a new encampment.
The demonstrators had used a wooden ladder to scale a
chain-link fence into the lot owned by Trinity Church, an
Occupy Wall Street spokesman said.
Police had no immediate figure on how many people were
taken into custody, but Gideon Oliver, president of the New
York City chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, put the number
at about 55, including between five and 10 members of the
clergy.
The remaining demonstrators marched through Manhattan's
streets toward the house of the Trinity Church rector, but were
turned away by police.
Later, as they started to move toward Midtown, some of the
demonstrators were hemmed in by lines of police, and police on
motorcycles tried to disperse protesters who were in the middle
of streets.
"We are unstoppable. Another world is possible," and "Whose
street? Our street," were among the chants from the protesters,
who blocked some streets as they marched.
The remainder of the group, several dozen protesters, held
signs in Times Square into the evening.
The Occupy movement began with protesters taking over a
park in New York in September to draw attention to economic
inequality and a financial system they say is unfairly skewed
toward the wealthy.
In ensuing months the protests and encampments spread to
cities throughout the United States as well as to some in other
countries.
But Occupy camps in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco
and a number of other major cities were shut down in recent
weeks in operations that resulted in hundreds of arrests and
have raised questions about the movement's future.
Authorities have justified their moves against the camps on
a variety of grounds, including that the camps were causing
sanitation problems and were dangerous to public safety.
